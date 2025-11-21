Acquisitions totaling $10B+ that are changing the supply chain industry

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are nine major acquisitions in the medical and healthcare supply chain sectors that have gone down so far in 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

  1. Chicago-based GE HealthCare is to acquire Intelerad, a medical imaging software company with a strong outpatient and ambulatory presence, for $2.3 billion in cash. 
  2. A federal judge denied the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction to block private equity firm GTCR’s proposed $627 million acquisition of Surmodics, clearing the way for the private equity firm to proceed with the merger.  
  3. Medical devicemaker B. Braun SE acquired True Digital Surgery, a company that develops robotic-assisted 3D surgical microscopes. 
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Solventum’s purification and filtration business for $4 billion. The new filtration unit will operate within Thermo Fisher’s Life Sciences Solutions segment. 
  5. For $1.9 billion in cash, Cardinal Health plans to acquire Solaris Health, a urology management services organization.
  6. The Federal Trade Commission approved UPS’ $1.6 billion acquisition of Andlaur Healthcare Group, a Canadian provider of temperature-controlled logistics and distribution services for the healthcare sector. 
  7. Boston Scientific reached an agreement to acquire SoniVie, a medical device company developing the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System for up to $540 million. 
  8. Private equity firm Bridgefield Capital entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Royal Philips’ emergency care business. 
  9. DHL Supply Chain, based in Westerville, Ohio, acquired Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Inmar Intelligence

Radiology margins at risk: How 2026 Medicare changes will affect revenue + what to do

Recommended Live Webinar on Dec 18, 2025 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST

Advertisement

Next Up in Supply chain

Advertisement