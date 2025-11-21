Acquisitions totaling $10B+ that are changing the supply chain industry

Here are nine major acquisitions in the medical and healthcare supply chain sectors that have gone down so far in 2025, as reported by Becker’s:
Note: This list is not exhaustive.
- Chicago-based GE HealthCare is to acquire Intelerad, a medical imaging software company with a strong outpatient and ambulatory presence, for $2.3 billion in cash.
- A federal judge denied the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a preliminary injunction to block private equity firm GTCR’s proposed $627 million acquisition of Surmodics, clearing the way for the private equity firm to proceed with the merger.
- Medical devicemaker B. Braun SE acquired True Digital Surgery, a company that develops robotic-assisted 3D surgical microscopes.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Solventum’s purification and filtration business for $4 billion. The new filtration unit will operate within Thermo Fisher’s Life Sciences Solutions segment.
- For $1.9 billion in cash, Cardinal Health plans to acquire Solaris Health, a urology management services organization.
- The Federal Trade Commission approved UPS’ $1.6 billion acquisition of Andlaur Healthcare Group, a Canadian provider of temperature-controlled logistics and distribution services for the healthcare sector.
- Boston Scientific reached an agreement to acquire SoniVie, a medical device company developing the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System for up to $540 million.
- Private equity firm Bridgefield Capital entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Royal Philips’ emergency care business.
- DHL Supply Chain, based in Westerville, Ohio, acquired Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Inmar Intelligence