5 supply chain stats scaring ASC leaders

Here are five recent statistics that illustrate the mounting supply chain pressures facing ASCs and other healthcare providers:

1. Medical supply chain costs are projected to increase 2.41% in 2026.

2. Supply costs accounted for 13% of hospitals’ expenses in 2024.

3. Healthcare analytics company Vizient predicted a 3.35% rise in pharmaceutical prices in 2026, driven by a surge in the use of high-cost therapies like GLP-1s and CAR-T treatments.

4. About 250 medications are already in shortage nationwide, and this number could get worse if tariffs are implemented by President Donald Trump.

5. A recent analysis from GlobalData found that about 70% of medical devices marketed in the U.S. are manufactured solely overseas.