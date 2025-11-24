5 supply chain stats all ASCs need to know

Here are five stats that all ASC and health system leaders need to know about the current and future state of the supply chain:

Supply costs accounted for 13% of hospitals’ expenses in 2024. Total hospital expenses in 2024 grew 5.1%. Medical supply chain costs are projected to increase 2.41% in 2026. Indirect spend categories, such as IT, are also expected to see increases. More than 80% of providers expect tariff-related import expenses to increase in hospitals and health systems by 15% in the next six months. Medicare improperly paid $22.7 million to suppliers from 2018 to 2024 for durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies provided to enrollees during inpatient stays, according to a federal audit.