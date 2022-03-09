Acquisitions, new devices and more: 4 supply chain updates

The beginning of March has already seen two supply-chain-related acquisitions, and a new surgical device could be nearing full market approval.

Four recent supply chain updates:

1. Surgical robotics and medical device company Memic Innovative Surgery was named one of the world's 10 most innovative robotics companies by Fast Company.

2. Medical device company LumiThera has completed its acquisition of Diopsys, a medical devicemaker for eye care.

3. Medical device startup Lazurite said it expects to have the world's first wireless camera for minimally invasive surgery approved by the FDA by midyear.

4. Global Healthcare Exchange is acquiring Syft, an inventory control and supply chain management software firm, Tampa Business Journal reported March 2.