Surgical device company named to 'World's Most Innovative' list

Surgical robotics and medical device company Memic Innovative Surgery was named one of the world's 10 most innovative robotics companies by Fast Company.

Memic's offerings include the human dexterity-mimicking Hominis surgical system, which was granted FDA de novo approval in February 2021, the company said March 8. In January, the company said three Florida hospitals — HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, AdventHealth Celebration (Fla.), and the Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial in Miami — were the first in the nation to acquire the Hominis system.

The company partnered with VirtaMed to develop a virtual reality simulator to help develop surgeon skills for the Hominis system. Memic expects the program to be ready for use by the end of 2022.