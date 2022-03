Medical device company LumiThera has completed its acquisition of Diopsys, a medical devicemaker for eye care.

LumiThera said March 3 that Diopsys is now a wholly-owned subsidiary. The acquisition is expected to create a complementary diagnosis and monitoring platform to LumiThera's Valeda treatment platform.

The addition of Diopsys' U.S. sales team will combine with LumiThera's European Union sales team.