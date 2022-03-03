Colorado firm acquires medical supply chain software company

Louisville, Colo.-based Global Healthcare Exchange is acquiring Syft, a Tampa, Fla.-based inventory control and supply chain management software firm, Tampa Business Journal reported March 2.

GHX is a healthcare business and data automation company and cloud-based supply chain services provider, the report said. Syft uses machine learning to monitor inventory levels and predict supply needs.

The acquisition is GHX's third deal with a healthcare tech and data company since 2020. Former Syft CEO Todd Plesko will serve as Syft's general manager under GHX, the report said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

