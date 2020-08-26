3 new tools designed for ASCs, surgeons

Three new products for surgery centers and operating rooms:

1. DJO released two Empower systems for total hip and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty that were designed with the cost constraints of outpatient- and ASC-based procedures in mind.

2. Smith+Nephew launched Aria, a care management platform designed to shorten patient post-acute recovery time, create cost-reducing efficiencies and generate patient-reported outcome measures. ASCs will be able to use the data to negotiate with payers.

3. The FDA approved the world's first fully transparent surgical mask. Designed to offer a high level of protection, some models of the mask are approved for use in operating rooms.

