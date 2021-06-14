9 spine-focused ASCs opened or announced this year

Spine and total joint surgeries are among the highest-acuity procedures rapidly moving to the outpatient setting, representing a significant financial opportunity for ASCs.

Here are nine spine-focused ASCs opened or announced this year:

1. Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas. The ASC is Townsen Memorial's second surgery center, and offers spine and neurosurgery procedures, among others.

2. New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center. The ASC offers minimally invasive spine and orthopedic procedures.

3. A joint, spine and orthopedic ASC is set to open in Florida in late this year. The surgery center is a partnership between Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay.

4. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center. The $8 million project included a third-party developer and eight spine and orthopedic surgeons with practices in the area.

5. A former church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a spine clinic and an ASC.

6. ChristianaCare and Delaware Neurosurgical Group, both in Newark, Del., received approval in February for a joint venture spine surgery center at ChristianaCare's Wilmington, Del., campus. The ASC will be a 50-50 partnership and cost $4.8 million.

7. Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville, Fla.

8. Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group opened an ASC dedicated to spine and orthopedic surgery.

9. Phoenix Spine & Joint opened its third surgery center in Gilbert, Ariz. About 30 spine and orthopedic surgeons will perform surgery at the facility, which cost about $3.5 million to develop.