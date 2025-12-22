The biggest outpatient spine news of 2025

Here are 10 stories focused on spine surgery and outpatient spine that drew readers’ attention in 2025:

1. Some fee-for-service spine procedures in traditional Medicare will have prior authorizations added, according to CMS’ new Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction model.

2. Consolidation is becoming more widespread across healthcare, with several large management groups and physician organizations picking up smaller practices nationwide. These four major organizations that have started acquiring spine practices rapidly over the last several years.

3. Multiple professional multispecialty groups have endorsed or affirmed the benefit of guidelines for addressing sacroiliac joint complex pain.

4. U.S. News & World Report released its second annual “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, and more than 180 orthopedic ASCs were included.

5. CMS’ proposed rule for the 2026 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and ASC Payment System, which includes changes that will directly impact spine surgeons and outpatient spine care.

6. Over three years unnecessary back surgeries have cost Medicare an estimated $1.9 billion, according to an analysis from the Lown Institute.

7. As spine surgery continues to evolve with technological advances and a push toward value-based care, more procedures are shifting to ASCs. Spine surgeons discussed the cases that are best poised for ASC growth.

8. Outpatient spine surgery is accelerating, and physicians are planning for what the landscape will look like by 2030. Spine surgeons discussed how they’re approaching the outpatient boom.

9. Some Aetna members who had lumbar disc replacement coverage denied could be entitled to up to $55,000 after the insurer reached a settlement in a yearslong class-action case, according to court documents filed Oct. 8.

10. Elevance Health shared plans to potentially penalize facilities that use care providers who aren’t in network with Anthem, a move that worries spine surgeons.