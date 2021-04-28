7 spine-focused ASCs recently opened, announced

Since the beginning of the year, Becker's has reported on seven spine-focused surgery centers opened or announced:

1. A joint, spine and orthopedic ASC is slated to open in West Florida in late 2021. The surgery center is a joint venture between Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay.

2. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center in April. The $8 million project included a third-party developer and eight spine and orthopedic surgeons with practices in the area.

3. A former church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a spine clinic and an outpatient surgery center.

4. ChristianaCare and Delaware Neurosurgical Group, both in Newark, Del., received approval in February for a joint venture spine surgery center at ChristianaCare's Wilmington, Del., campus. The ASC will be a 50-50 partnership and cost $4.8 million.

5. In February, Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville, Fla.

6. Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group opened an ASC dedicated to spine and orthopedic surgery in January.

7. In January, Phoenix Spine & Joint opened its third surgery center in Gilbert, Ariz. About 30 spine and orthopedic surgeons will perform surgery at the facility, which cost about $3.5 million to develop.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.