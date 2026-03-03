ASC vs. HOPD costs for 5 orthopedic procedures

Across five orthopedic procedures—including two that were added to the Covered Procedures List for 2026— ASCs consistently post lower total costs than hospital outpatient departments — in some cases by more than $6,000 per case — driven largely by lower facility fees.

However, the patient’s share of the bill doesn’t always follow the same pattern. While ASCs generally mean lower out-of-pocket costs for procedures like rotator cuff repairs, HOPDs carry lower copays for higher-acuity procedures such as total knee replacements.

Here’s what five orthopedics procedures cost at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, using data from CMS’ procedure price lookup tool:

Total knee replacement (CPT code 27447)

ASCs:

Patient pays: $2,109

Total cost: $10,552

Physician fee: $1,159

Facility fee: $9,393

Medicare pays: $8,441

HOPDs:

Patient pays: $1,967

Total cost: $14,275

Physician fee: $1,159

Facility fee: $13,116

Medicare pays: $12,207

Rotator cuff repair (CPT code 23410)

ASCs:

Patient pays: $891

Total cost: $4,459

Physician fee: $764

Facility fee: $3,695

Medicare pays: $3,567

HOPDs:

Patient pays: $1,634

Total cost: $8,177

Physician fee: $764

Facility fee: $7,413

Medicare pays: $6,541

Posterior lumbar interbody fusion (CPT code 22630, added for 2026)

ASCs:

Patient pays: $4,473

Total cost: $22,368

Physician fee: $1,510

Facility fee: $20,858

Medicare pays: $17,894

HOPDs:

Patient pays: $2,038

Total cost: $29,231

Physician fee: $1,510

Facility fee: $27,721

Medicare pays: $27,193

Combined posterior lumbar and posterior lumbar interbody fusion (CPT code 22633, added for 2026)

ASCs:

Patient pays: $4,508

Total cost: $22,541

Physician fee: $1,700

Facility fee: $20,851

Medicare pays: $18,033

HOPDs:

Patient pays: $2,076

Total cost: $29,421

Physician fee: $1,700

Facility fee: $27,721

Medicare pays: $27,345

Total hip replacement (CPT code 27130)

ASCs:

Patient pays: $2,154

Total cost: $10,778

Physician fee: $1,162

Facility fee: $9,614

Medicare pays: $8,620

