ASC vs. HOPD costs for 5 orthopedic procedures

By: Francesca Mathewes

Across five orthopedic procedures—including two that were added to the Covered Procedures List for 2026— ASCs consistently post lower total costs than hospital outpatient departments — in some cases by more than $6,000 per case — driven largely by lower facility fees. 

However, the patient’s share of the bill doesn’t always follow the same pattern. While ASCs generally mean lower out-of-pocket costs for procedures like rotator cuff repairs, HOPDs carry lower copays for higher-acuity procedures such as total knee replacements.

Here’s what five orthopedics procedures cost at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, using data from CMS’ procedure price lookup tool:

Total knee replacement (CPT code 27447) 

ASCs:

  • Patient pays: $2,109
  • Total cost: $10,552
  • Physician fee: $1,159
  • Facility fee: $9,393
  • Medicare pays: $8,441

HOPDs:

  • Patient pays: $1,967
  • Total cost: $14,275
  • Physician fee: $1,159
  • Facility fee: $13,116
  • Medicare pays: $12,207

Rotator cuff repair (CPT code 23410) 

ASCs:

  • Patient pays: $891
  • Total cost: $4,459
  • Physician fee: $764
  • Facility fee: $3,695
  • Medicare pays: $3,567

HOPDs:

  • Patient pays: $1,634
  • Total cost: $8,177
  • Physician fee: $764
  • Facility fee: $7,413
  • Medicare pays: $6,541

Posterior lumbar interbody fusion (CPT code 22630, added for 2026)

ASCs:

  • Patient pays: $4,473
  • Total cost: $22,368
  • Physician fee: $1,510
  • Facility fee: $20,858
  • Medicare pays: $17,894

HOPDs:

  • Patient pays: $2,038
  • Total cost: $29,231
  • Physician fee: $1,510
  • Facility fee: $27,721
  • Medicare pays: $27,193

Combined posterior lumbar and posterior lumbar interbody fusion (CPT code 22633, added for 2026) 

ASCs:

  • Patient pays: $4,508
  • Total cost: $22,541
  • Physician fee: $1,700
  • Facility fee: $20,851
  • Medicare pays: $18,033

HOPDs:

  • Patient pays: $2,076
  • Total cost: $29,421
  • Physician fee: $1,700
  • Facility fee: $27,721
  • Medicare pays: $27,345

Total hip replacement (CPT code 27130)

ASCs:

  • Patient pays: $2,154
  • Total cost: $10,778
  • Physician fee: $1,162
  • Facility fee: $9,614
  • Medicare pays: $8,620

HOPDs:

  • Patient pays: $1,968
  • Total cost: $14,278
  • Physician fee: $1,162
  • Facility fee: $13,116
  • Medicare pays: $12,309

