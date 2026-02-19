Northwell acquires orthopedic MOB for $9.5M

By: Cameron Cortigiano

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has purchased a medical office property in Merrick, N.Y., for $9.5 million, according to a Feb. 18 report from Long Island Business News

The office is occupied by Northwell affiliate Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group, which has about three years remaining on its lease. 

Northwell acquired the property to reinforce its long-term healthcare delivery plans for the region. 

The health system purchased the 17,714-square-foot office from Berkeley Capital, the report said.

