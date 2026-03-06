DME company to pay $7M to settle fraud claims 

Medical equipment company Waukesha, Wis.-based Kinex Medical Company agreed to pay $6.9 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare, TriCare and other federal healthcare programs, according to a March 5 news release from the Justice Department.

The move comes after CMS implemented a six-month nationwide moratorium on new Medicare enrollment for certain DMEPOS suppliers, including applications for initial enrollment and certain changes in majority ownership. The agency said it stopped more than $1.5 billion in suspected fraudulent DMEPOS billing last year.

According to CMS, data from 2023 to 2025 shows that medical supply company specialties had a 17% revocation rate, nearly triple that of other DMEPOS supplier types, and ranked among the highest for payment suspensions, law enforcement referrals and fraud complaints.

What happened?