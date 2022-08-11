5 orthopedic updates for ASC leaders

Surgery Partners performed about 25,400 orthopedic procedures in the second quarter and four more orthopedic updates Becker's has reported on since Aug. 3:

1. John Fernandez, MD, performed successful hand surgery on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush Oak Brook (Ill.).

2. Atlanta-based USPI affiliate Resurgens Surgical Center added Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics system to its practice to assist with joint replacements.

3. Columbus (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center performed the region's first outpatient robotic joint replacement surgery.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners performed about 25,400 orthopedic procedures in the second quarter, 12 percent more than the same quarter last year.

5. St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement.