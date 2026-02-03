Rhode Island ASC 1st in state to onboard Mako robot

Ortho Rhode Island began offering Mako SmartRobotics for reverse shoulder replacements at the Ortho RI Surgery Center, becoming the first in the state to do so, according to a Feb. 2 news release shared with Becker’s.

The ASC is one of only 20 sites nationwide with this capability. The technology is used for reverse shoulder replacement procedures and is available exclusively at the Ortho RI Surgery Center.

Additionally, the center became the first ASC in Rhode Island to utilize Mako 4, the latest advancement in SmartRobotics, for total hip, total knee and partial knee replacement procedures.