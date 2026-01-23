New orthopedic surgery residency launches in Texas

Texas Tech Health El Paso will launch a new orthopedic surgery residency program at University Medical Center of El Paso beginning July 1.

According to a Jan. 23 news release, the five-year program will train three residents annually and aims to train up to 15 individuals by 2030. Core clinical rotations will be based in El Paso, including at the area’s Level I trauma center.

The program will be directed by Rajiv Rajani, M.D., chair of the university’s orthopedic surgery program. Armando Meza, M.D., associate dean of the Graduate Medical Education program, said the initiative broadens the institution’s postgraduate training options.

The orthopedic surgery department currently manages approximately 20,000 patient visits per year and plans to increase its faculty from 10 to 14 members to support the new program. Interest in the residency is already strong, with nearly 200 applications submitted for three positions.