5 new orthopedic, spine ASCs

Five ASCs with orthopedic and spine services were recently opened or announced:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to convert a former supermarket into an ASC for more than $15 million. The ASC will provide urology, orthopedic and oncology services.

A 45,000-square-foot medical plaza with an ASC expansion is underway in Victoria, Texas. Victoria Surgery Center is adding outpatient joint replacements in the expansion.

Thirteen clinicians, including a spine surgeon, are developing a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City, Mich.

Work is progressing on the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and Surgery Center in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

The Dallas Procedure Center opened in March, offering multispecialty services including spine procedures and orthopedic care.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.