DME company owner sentenced in $60M fraud scheme

A Texas man was sentenced to 90 months in prison for his role in a $59.9 million scheme involving medically unnecessary durable medical equipment billed to Medicare, according to a March 9 news release from the Justice Department.

The move comes after CMS implemented a six-month nationwide moratorium on new Medicare enrollment for certain DMEPOS suppliers, including initial enrollment applications and some changes in majority ownership, citing disproportionate high-risk billing by medical supply companies.

What happened?