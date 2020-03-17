4 recently opened or announced orthopedic ASCs

Four recently opened or announced orthopedic ASCs:

1. Work is progressing on an orthopedic and spine ASC in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Read more here.

2. A multispecialty ASC with cardiology and orthopedics is opening this month in Dallas in the North Dallas Corridor development. Read more here.

3. Muve Health opened a hyper-specialty total joint replacement center in Warminster, Pa., the organization announced March 16. Read more here.

4. Novant Health opened its $3 million, 13,000-square-foot total joint replacement center in Charlotte, N.C., March 6. Read more here.

