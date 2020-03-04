3 ASCs adding or expanding total joint replacement programs

Three ASCs adding or expanding total joint programs:

1. Physicians at the Christus Santa Rosa Surgery Center in New Braunfels, Texas, recently performed the center's first total joint replacement. Read more here.

2. William Balcom, MD, an orthopedic surgeon practicing at the Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, Mass., recently performed the first outpatient total knee replacement at an ASC in Worcester County. Dr. Balcom spoke with Becker's about setting up the program, potential challenges and more. Read more here.

3. A surgeon at the Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gulf Breeze, Fla., performed the center's first total knee replacement with the Navio robotic system. Read more here.

