What patients pay for 8 ophthalmology procedures

CMS lists the average amount patients pay for common procedures performed in both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

Here's what patients pay on average at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments, along with the diagnostic code:

1. Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis (1 stage procedure) (66984)

ASC: $313

HOPD: $515

2. Complex removal of cataract with insertion of lens (66982)

ASC: $355

HOPD: $557

3. Removal of recurring cataract in lens capsule using laser (66821)

ASC: $114

HOPD: $164

4. Injection of drug into eye (67028)

ASC: $29

HOPD: $81

5. Removal of excessive skin and fat of upper eyelid (15823)

ASC: $275

HOPD: $436

6. Laser repair to improve eye fluid flow, 1 or more sessions (65855)

ASC: $69

HOPD: $143

7. Creation of eye fluid drainage tracts in iris using laser, per session (66761)

ASC: $85

HOPD: $149

8. Repair of tendon of upper eyelid (67904)

ASC: $288

HOPD: $508

