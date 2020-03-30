Retinal specialists must weigh vision loss, COVID-19 risk when deciding which patients to see

The American Society of Retina Specialists developed guidelines for retinal specialists to follow when determining whether to see patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Medscape reports.

What you should know:

1. Clinicians must weigh the risk of vision loss without treatment against the potential for COVID-19 transmission.

2. Retinal specialists see a high-risk population that could develop serious COVID-19-related complications.

3. The society's guidance follows in the footsteps of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, which recommended ophthalmologists and other eye care providers abstain from seeing patients or performing elective procedures during this time.

4. ARS recommends retinal specialists only see patients who require essential treatments. Such treatments include emergency treatment, intravitreal injection therapy and early postoperative follow-up. The society also recommends clinicians use telephone triage to ensure patients aren't at high-risk for contracting COVID-19.

