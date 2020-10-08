Renovated former insurance building to house North Coast Eye Surgery

Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based North Coast Eye Surgery will occupy a renovated building near its current location, according to an Oct. 8 report from cleveland.com.

The former Nationwide Insurance building is being renovated, and plans for it gained unanimous approval from the Middleburg Heights Planning Commission, the report said. The space is 3,200 square feet, and the surgery center will occupy 75 percent of the front interior space. A hair salon will take up the remaining space in the back.



Read the full report here.

