Bascom Palmer utilizes 1st FDA-approved treatment for rare retinal disease

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Miami-based Bascom Palmer Eye Institute is the first facility in Florida to place a new implant to slow the symptoms of macular telangiectasia type 2.

Thomas Albini, MD, led the procedure to place the Encelto microscopic implant. The new technology, which uses gene therapy, is the first FDA-approved treatment designed specifically for MacTel treatment, according to a Feb. 19 news release from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. 

MacTel affects about one in 10,000 individuals and damages the retina in both eyes. 

The FDA has approved the treatment for use at any stage of the disease, the release said. 

Inside the ‘smart’ hospital: Connecting technology, workflows and care

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Ophthalmology

  • Montana physician practice acquired 

    Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America has acquired Montana Retina Consultants, according to a Feb. 5 news release.  Bozeman-based Montana…

    By: Patsy Newitt
Advertisement