Kentucky eye institute buys MOB for $2.5M

Louisville, Ky.-based Kumar Eye Institute has acquired a medical office building in Louisville for $2.5 million, according to a Feb. 12 report from WDRB.

The 17,000-square-foot building is partially leased to JenCare Senior Medical Center. The current tenant will remain in the office and the rest of the space will be leased, according to Rishi Kumar, MD, CEO of Kumar Eye Institute.

The organization purchased the property from health insurance company Humana.

Kumar Eye Institute has five other locations. There are currently no plans for a new practice, the report said.