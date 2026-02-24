UTHealth Houston clinic earns OBS accreditation

The Robert Cizik Eye Clinic, part of UTHealth Houston, has received Joint Commission accreditation for its office-based surgery program.

The accreditation allows the practice to perform ophthalmology surgeries in the clinic as opposed to an ASC or hospital. Performing procedures in the clinic reduces costs because there is no facility fee, according to a Feb. 23 news release from UT Physicians.

Common ophthalmology procedures performed as OBS include cataract surgery, eyelid lifts, oculoplastic surgery and cornea procedures.

The eye clinic received the accreditation after meeting 1,500 criteria, the release said.