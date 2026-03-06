62 ophthalmology departments ranked by NIH funding

The National Institutes of Health awarded more than $373 million in funding to ophthalmology departments at universities and schools of medicine in the U.S. in 2025, according to data from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.
The mean funding for ophthalmology departments in 2025 was just over $6 million, and the median was $4.12 million.
Three universities received more than $20 million: Johns Hopkins University, the University of California San Francisco and Washington University in St. Louis.
Here is what 62 U.S. schools received from the NIH last year for ophthalmology:
- Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $25,813,592
- University of California San Francisco: $24,585,418
- Washington University in St. Louis: $22,793,703
- Stanford (Calif.) University: $16,850,123
- University of Southern California (Los Angeles): $15,832,738
- Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $15,812,917
- University of Washington (Seattle): $14,337,226
- University of Michigan (Ann Arbor): $12,686,215
- University of California Irvine: $11,639,715
- Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $10,889,788
- University of Pittsburgh: $9,685,939
- University of California San Diego: $9,484,742
- Oregon Health & Science University (Portland): $9,361,067
- Wayne State University (Detroit): $8,837,382
- University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $8,597,561
- University of Wisconsin (Madison): $8,282,682
- University of Illinois Chicago: $8,010,605
- Columbia University Health Sciences (New York City): $7,948,972
- University of Rochester (N.Y.): $7,443,677
- University of California, Los Angeles: $7,094,363
- Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $6,957,375
- University of Utah (Salt Lake City): $6,901,920
- University of Miami School of Medicine: $6,488,377
- Case Western Reserve U & Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine: $6,373,618
- Northwestern University (Chicago): $6,233,126
- New York University School of Medicine (New York City): $6,106,835
- University of Colorado Denver: $5,789,238
- University of Iowa (Iowa City): $5,740,948
- University of Alabama at Birmingham: $4,867,206
- SUNY Upstate Medical University (Syracuse, N.Y.): $4,578,843
- University of California, Davis: $4,571,039
- Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $3,812,107
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences (Oklahoma City): $3,710,541
- Emory University (Atlanta): $3,658,286
- University of Texas Southwestern (Dallas): $3,615,896
- University at Buffalo (New York): $3,460,035
- Ohio State University (Columbus): $3,190,947
- Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): $3,046,453
- University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston): $3,024,992
- Indiana University (Bloomington): $2,490,784
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City): $2,478,773
- University of South Florida (Tampa): $1,969,606
- University of Missouri (Columbia): $1,903,268
- University of Virginia (Charlottesville): $1,880,672
- Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): $1,797,285
- University of Florida (Gainesville): $1,603,304
- Augusta (Ga.) University: $1,507,509
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine (New York City): $1,415,684
- University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $1,202,830
- University of Maryland, Baltimore: $1,069,875
- West Virginia University (Morgantown): $824,925
- University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): $809,634
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center (Memphis): $671,335
- University of Massachusetts Medical School (Worcester): $670,000
- University of Louisville (Ky.): $574,292
- SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University (New York City): $555,354
- University of Kentucky (Lexington): $531,481
- Cornell University Weill Medical College (New York City): $517,936
- Drexel University (Philadelphia): $318,608
- University of Cincinnati ($243,000):
- Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.): $193,908
- Harvard Medical School (Boston): $37,547