62 ophthalmology departments ranked by NIH funding

By: Cameron Cortigiano

The National Institutes of Health awarded more than $373 million in funding to ophthalmology departments at universities and schools of medicine in the U.S. in 2025, according to data from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.

The mean funding for ophthalmology departments in 2025 was just over $6 million, and the median was $4.12 million. 

Three universities received more than $20 million: Johns Hopkins University, the University of California San Francisco and Washington University in St. Louis.

Here is what 62 U.S. schools received from the NIH last year for ophthalmology:

  1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $25,813,592
  2. University of California San Francisco: $24,585,418
  3. Washington University in St. Louis: $22,793,703
  4. Stanford (Calif.) University: $16,850,123
  5. University of Southern California (Los Angeles): $15,832,738
  6. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $15,812,917
  7. University of Washington (Seattle): $14,337,226
  8. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor): $12,686,215
  9. University of California Irvine: $11,639,715
  10. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $10,889,788
  11. University of Pittsburgh: $9,685,939
  12. University of California San Diego: $9,484,742
  13. Oregon Health & Science University (Portland): $9,361,067
  14. Wayne State University (Detroit): $8,837,382
  15. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $8,597,561
  16. University of Wisconsin (Madison): $8,282,682
  17. University of Illinois Chicago: $8,010,605
  18. Columbia University Health Sciences (New York City): $7,948,972
  19. University of Rochester (N.Y.): $7,443,677
  20. University of California, Los Angeles: $7,094,363
  21. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston): $6,957,375
  22. University of Utah (Salt Lake City): $6,901,920
  23. University of Miami School of Medicine: $6,488,377
  24. Case Western Reserve U & Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine: $6,373,618
  25. Northwestern University (Chicago): $6,233,126
  26. New York University School of Medicine (New York City): $6,106,835
  27. University of Colorado Denver: $5,789,238
  28. University of Iowa (Iowa City): $5,740,948
  29. University of Alabama at Birmingham: $4,867,206
  30. SUNY Upstate Medical University (Syracuse, N.Y.): $4,578,843
  31. University of California, Davis: $4,571,039
  32. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $3,812,107
  33. University of Oklahoma Health Sciences (Oklahoma City): $3,710,541
  34. Emory University (Atlanta): $3,658,286
  35. University of Texas Southwestern (Dallas): $3,615,896
  36. University at Buffalo (New York): $3,460,035
  37. Ohio State University (Columbus): $3,190,947
  38. Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee): $3,046,453
  39. University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston): $3,024,992
  40. Indiana University (Bloomington): $2,490,784
  41. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City): $2,478,773
  42. University of South Florida (Tampa): $1,969,606
  43. University of Missouri (Columbia): $1,903,268
  44. University of Virginia (Charlottesville): $1,880,672
  45. Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): $1,797,285
  46. University of Florida (Gainesville): $1,603,304
  47. Augusta (Ga.) University: $1,507,509
  48. Albert Einstein College of Medicine (New York City): $1,415,684
  49. University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $1,202,830
  50. University of Maryland, Baltimore: $1,069,875
  51. West Virginia University (Morgantown): $824,925
  52. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): $809,634
  53. University of Tennessee Health Science Center (Memphis): $671,335
  54. University of Massachusetts Medical School (Worcester): $670,000
  55. University of Louisville (Ky.): $574,292
  56. SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University (New York City): $555,354
  57. University of Kentucky (Lexington): $531,481
  58. Cornell University Weill Medical College (New York City): $517,936
  59. Drexel University (Philadelphia): $318,608
  60. University of Cincinnati ($243,000):
  61. Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.): $193,908
  62. Harvard Medical School (Boston): $37,547

