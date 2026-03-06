62 ophthalmology departments ranked by NIH funding

The National Institutes of Health awarded more than $373 million in funding to ophthalmology departments at universities and schools of medicine in the U.S. in 2025, according to data from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.

The mean funding for ophthalmology departments in 2025 was just over $6 million, and the median was $4.12 million.

Three universities received more than $20 million: Johns Hopkins University, the University of California San Francisco and Washington University in St. Louis.

Here is what 62 U.S. schools received from the NIH last year for ophthalmology: