PE-backed EyeSouth Partners adds San Antonio eye practice to network

Private equity-backed EyeSouth Partners partnered with Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates to add its seven clinics to EyeSouth's network.

What you should know:

1. MCOA has seven clinics with 14 providers in San Antonio. The practice employs around 130 clinical and administrative staff members.

2. EyeSouth added MCOA to its Southern ophthalmology network.

3. EyeSouth has a network of 19 practices and 140 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care at 80 locations.

4. EyeSouth is supported by Shore Capital Partners.

