Ophthalmology is the speciality with most clinical trials: 9 fast facts

Since 2010, 504,000 clinical trials have started in the U.S., according to a report from Definitive Healthcare.

Currently, ophthalmology tops the list of specialties with the most ongoing clinical trials, followed by oncology, family practice, cardiology and gastroenterology.

Nine fast facts on ongoing clinical trials:

1. In 2010, the U.S. performed 4,886 clinical trials, with that number increasing to 6,605 in 2018.

Note: Data on the numbers for 2019 on is still being collected.

2. There are 252 ophthalmology clinical trials happening now.

3. An Iowa eye clinic made a breakthrough this year during a clinical trial on medications for diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration.

4. Clinical trial network Vial appointed a new VP of ophthalmology this year.

5. Physician groups are actively participating in the most trials (2,420), followed by hospitals (2,259) and ASCs (381).

6. The majority of clinical trials are taking place in the Northeast

7. Three organizations have each participated in over 2,000 trials since 2010: Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital and Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

8. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) tops the list for the most trials, with 2,233.

9. The ophthalmological conditions with the most active recruitments happening now include vision loss (3,899), eye disease (968) and retina (569).