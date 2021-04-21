Former ophthalmologist named CEO of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute

Former ophthalmologist Christopher Olivia, MD, has been named the CEO of Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

In his role, Dr. Olivia will lead Rothman's strategic direction and growth, according to an April 21 news release. He's replacing former CEO Michael West, who held the role since 1999.

Dr. Olivia has served as the CEO of six health-related companies, the release said, including Continuum Health Alliance and Visiting Nurse Service of New York. In the last eight years, he devoted time to creating value-based financing and ambulatory clinical delivery models.

He received his undergraduate degree from Pennsylvania State University in State College and his medical degree from Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. His ophthalmology residency was completed at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

