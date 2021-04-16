Ophthalmologist pay: 5 things to know

Ophthalmology physicians reported the second highest incentive bonus, according to the 2021 "Medscape Physician Compensation Report."

The report surveyed 17,903 physicians across more than 29 specialties between Oct. 6, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2021.

Here are five things to know:

1. The average annual income for an ophthalmologist is $379,000, the same average annual income as the 2020 report.

2. The average incentive bonus is $87,000 a year for ophthalmologists.

3. Only 55 percent of ophthalmologists feel fairly compensated, but 94 percent would choose the same specialty.

4. Only 25 percent of ophthalmologists are women.

5. Ophthalmologists spend around 10.3 hours a week on paperwork, the second lowest of all surveyed physicians.

