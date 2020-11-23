Florida eye practice grows LASIK volumes through COVID-19

Jacksonville-based Florida Eye Specialists grew its LASIK program during the COVID-19 pandemic citing a 35 percent increase in procedures since May, local NBC and ABC affiliate FirstCoast News.



Physicians at the practice said the pandemic led to an increase in eye procedures. Samatha Kinas, a patient, said she got the surgery to prevent her glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask.

Amit Chokshi, MD, an ophthalmologist with the practice, performs several LASIK procedures every week.

Florida Eye Specialists has eight locations and is developing its ninth. The practice has 15 ophthalmologists.

