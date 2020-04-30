Eye societies create guidance on reopening ophthalmic ASCs

The American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and Outpatient Ophthalmic Surgery Society created guidance for reopening ophthalmic ASCs.

What you should know:

1. The checklist has sections for administration, clinical/infection prevention, patient safety, sterilization and pharmacy to follow before reopening. The checklist was created to offer ASC administrators guidance around key decisions that need to be made before opening the practice.

2. The guidance ensures facilities can reopen and operate safely.

3. Ophthalmic ASCs should open on a locally appropropriate basis, considering local and regional conditions and guidance before making any decisions.

"The virus is still with us," the groups said in a statement. "We simply must use our accumulated experience and scientific information and adapt to it. We must be thoughtful and careful — for our patients, our staff and colleagues, and for ourselves and our families."

More articles on surgery centers:

Illinois Department of Health continues plea for surgery centers to donate PPE

Airbnb for ASCs — How a company is pairing surgeons with available surgery centers

The Joint Commission supports personal face mask use

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.