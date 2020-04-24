Eye practice partners forgo pay, fear for business' future — 3 things to know

Spokane, Wash.-based ophthalmologist Talmage Broadbent, MD, and his private practice partners have decided not to take pay due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to DeseretNews.

Three things to know:

1. Thirteen employees at Dr. Broadbent's ophthalmology practice — including nurses, technicians and office staff — have been laid off or had their hours reduced.

2. The practice typically has between 35 and 40 patient visits a day. Only three surgeries have been performed in the past month, and they were all emergency cases.

3. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee implemented bans on non-urgent medical and dental procedures March 19. Dr. Broadbent's practice could fold if the state's restrictions are extended much longer, he said.

"I feel a lot of responsibility for a lot of people — the employees and the patients who I can't see," Dr. Broadbent told DeseretNews.

