Delaware ophthalmology practice's COVID-19 business disruption claim dismissed

An Ohio pleas court dismissed Dover-based Eye Specialists of Delaware's COVID-19 business interruption claim against Harleysville Worcester Insurance Feb. 1, Lexology reported.

The ophthalmology practice sought relief from the insurance company after the state of Delaware declared a state of emergency in March 2020. The insurance company had a virus exclusion clause stating it would not pay out for damages related to such outbreaks.

The court sided with the insurance company, finding the policy's virus exclusion was unambiguous and clearly stated it wouldn't cover the practice's claimed losses during the time business was disrupted.

Eye Specialists of Delware provides ophthalmic and surgical care.

Read the court's opinion here.

