Colorado eye practice opens new location

Pueblo, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Eye Center is expected to hold a virtual ribbon-cutting for its new Walsenburg, Colo., office Oct. 13, The Pueblo Chieftain reports.

Rocky Mountain Eye acquired Valley EyeCare of Walsenburg and has moved the team into a new space in the city. The practice now has 12 offices in the state.

Anna Clark, OD, will serve as the Walsenburg office's main provider. She was previously with Valley EyeCare.

The practice will also act as a rehabilitation clinic for patients recovering from eye surgery.

