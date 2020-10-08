The 3 things facilities should do now to prepare for the 2021 CMS Physician Fee Schedule

The 2021 CMS Physician Fee Schedule increased work relative value units, but decreased the conversion factor for reimbursement, which could result in healthcare facilities overcompensating physicians if they don't make changes to their reimbursement structure now, according to a VMG Health report.

VMG identified three steps facilities should take now to prepare for the 2021 fee schedule:

1. Review your compensation arrangements.

2. Determine the effect the rule will have on compensation and revenue levels.

3. Consider alternative solutions.

Read VMG Health's entire report here.

