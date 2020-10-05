Blue Cross North Carolina, Wake Forest collaborate on new insurance network

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health are collaborating to offer a new Blue High Performance Network, according to an Oct. 1 statement from the insurance provider.

Members will gain access to quality care, and employers in the area can expect a savings of 13 percent with Blue HPN compared to Blue Cross NC's preferred provider organization network, the statement said. Wake Forest Baptist Health is already part of Blue Cross NC's value-based care model, Blue Premier.

"Blue HPN is another example of how Blue Cross NC is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable with great providers like Wake Forest Baptist Health," Steve Crist, vice president of major accounts at Blue Cross NC, said in the statement. "We are excited to provide this comprehensive and unmatched product that reduces costs while teaming up with doctors and hospitals committed to quality outcomes."

The network will begin in January 2021, the statement said.

Read the full statement here.

