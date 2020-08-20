ASC launches retina subspecialty: 'It's like we've been operating together for years'

Gramercy Surgery Center in New York City's Queens borough onboarded Ian Chan, MD, as its first retina specialist.

Launching a retina subspecialty involved coordination between the ASC's director of operations, nursing director and surgical technician, and vendor partners Alcon and Oculus Surgical.

Led by CEO Austin Cheng, Gramercy Surgery Center also has a location in Manhattan.

"We could not have asked for a smoother first day, and as our team said at the end of the day, 'It's like we've been operating together for years,'" Mr. Cheng wrote on LinkedIn.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.