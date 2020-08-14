AAO, Research to Prevent Blindness award grants

The American Academy of Ophthalmology and Research to Prevent Blindness awarded four grants to support research in ophthalmology and blindness prevention.

The organizations recognized clinical researchers based on the potential of their research to advance the Academy's mission.

The organizations recognized:

Prethy Rao, MD, an assistant professor at Atlanta-based Emory University

Adam Rothman, MD, an assistant professor at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at University of Miami

Karen Armbrust, MD, PhD, an ophthalmologist at Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota

Fasika Woreta, MD, an assistant professor at Wilmer Eye Institute at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University

