7 ophthalmology updates to know

From practice openings to new procedures, here are seven ophthalmology updates to know:
- Dallas-based Unifeye Vision Partners added two California practices to its network.
- Sight Growth Partners expanded into Pennsylvania with the merger of four ophthalmology practices under the name SightMD Pennsylvania.
- United Healthcare removed two Avastin biosimilars from two of its policies following opposition from the American Academy of Ophthalmology of the drugs' use for eye treatment.
- Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America added its first North Carolina practice to its network.
- Two Oklahoma ophthalmologists affiliated with Precision Vision were the first surgeons in the state to offer RxSight's light-adjustable lens implants.
- The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery asked Congress in a July 29 letter to urge Aetna to rescind its prior authorization requirements for cataract surgery.
- Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates became one of the first medical facilities in the U.S. to offer Johnson & Johnson's Tecnis Synergy lens implant.