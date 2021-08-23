7 ophthalmology updates to know

From practice openings to new procedures, here are seven ophthalmology updates to know: Dallas-based Unifeye Vision Partners added two California practices to its network. Sight Growth Partners expanded into Pennsylvania with the merger of four ophthalmology practices under the name SightMD Pennsylvania. United Healthcare removed two Avastin biosimilars from two of its policies following opposition from the American Academy of Ophthalmology of the drugs' use for eye treatment. Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America added its first North Carolina practice to its network. Two Oklahoma ophthalmologists affiliated with Precision Vision were the first surgeons in the state to offer RxSight's light-adjustable lens implants. The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery asked Congress in a July 29 letter to urge Aetna to rescind its prior authorization requirements for cataract surgery. Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates became one of the first medical facilities in the U.S. to offer Johnson & Johnson's Tecnis Synergy lens implant.

