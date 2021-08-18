Unifeye Vision Partners partners with 2 California practices

Dallas-based eye care network Unifeye Vision Partners recently partnered with two practices in California, expanding the network's footprint in the state.

The two new additions are San Luis Obispo-based Pacific Eye Surgeons and Eye Care of La Jolla, according to an Aug. 17 news release.



Pacific Eye specializes in routine eye care and laser eye surgery. The company has offices in San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach and Santa Maria, Calif. Eye Care of La Jolla, offers various treatment options, including advanced cataract surgery, LASIK surgery and lens implants.



Unifeye Vision Partners was formed in 2017 and has a network of 89 providers, 29 clinical locations and six ASCs.