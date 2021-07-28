Cornerstone Eye surgery center among first to offer lens implants

Cornerstone Eye Associates is offering a new lens implant at its recently opened surgery center in Rochester, N.Y., Spectrum News 1 reported July 27.

Johnson & Johnson's Tecnis Synergy lens implant was approved by the FDA April 28 to benefit patients with vision problems, including cataracts.

The Rochester surgery center is one of the first in the U.S. to offer the implant. The procedure was done by Omar Hanuch, MD.

Cornerstone Eye Associates is based in Rochester, with five locations throughout New York.