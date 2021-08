Retina Consultants of America adds first North Carolina practice

Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America recently expanded into North Carolina with the addition of a nine-office practice to its network.

North Carolina Retina Associates includes offices in Raleigh, Cary, Clayton, Wilson, Fuquay Varina, North Raleigh, Wake Forest, Chapel Hill and Greenville. The offices perform testing and treatment for various eye conditions, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal artery occlusion.

The addition of the practice offers additional options for patients who previously received care from local university medical centers, according to an Aug. 12 press release.

Retina Consultants of America has additional offices in New York, Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Minnesota and California.