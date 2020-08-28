7 ophthalmology deals in the last 90 days

There have been seven ophthalmology deals in the last 90 days:

St. Joseph's Ophthalmology Clinic cut the ribbon on its new Buckhannon, W.Va., location Aug. 20.

Cincinnati-based Tri-State Centers for Sight will rebrand as MidWest Eye Center to better reflect the practice's commitment to delivering innovative patient care.

Ophthalmology practice management company ReFocus Eye Health acquired Waterbury, Conn.-based OptiCare Eye Health & Vision Centers.

Ophthalmologist E. Matthew Zimm, DO, is developing an outpatient surgery center in Millcreek Township, Pa.

Virginia Surgery Center gained conditional state approval June 8 for a relocation and expansion project.

Shaam Mahasneh, MD, opened Advanced Eye and Laser Center of Mansfield (Texas), bringing her ophthalmology skills to the Mansfield community.

Private equity-backed EyeCare Partners acquired Sun City-based Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center and its three locations and surgery center.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.