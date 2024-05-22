4 ophthalmology practice additions in 3 months

Here are four ophthalmology groups that have acquired and added practices that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 22:

1. SightMD Pennsylvania acquired an ophthalmology practice in Elkins Park, Pa.

2. Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners affiliated with Community Eye Care Specialists, which has five clinics and a surgery center in Pennsylvania.

3. Eye Physicians of Libertyville (Ill.) acquired Northern Illinois Eye Clinic in Mundelein.

4. Management organization ReFocus Eye Health added eight ophthalmology practices in New Jersey to its portfolio.