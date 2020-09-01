U of Illinois enters financing agreement for outpatient surgery center, specialty clinics building

The board of trustees of the University of Illinois in Chicago and Mesirow Financial entered into a public finance and credit tenant lease with structured debt products to fund the university's Outpatient Surgery Center and Specialty Clinics building.

The building is being constructed across from the University of Illinois Chicago Hospital. Developers expect it will be complete by fall 2022.

The partnership with Mesirow allows the building to be owned in a 501(c)(3) ownership structure.

