UK HealthCare receives $5M for outpatient cancer center 

The Lexington Cancer Foundation has donated $1.2 million to the Lexington-based University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center, the final part of a $5 million commitment to the facility.

The donation will support the cancer and advanced ambulatory building, a 550,000-square-foot outpatient facility currently under construction. Proceeds from a December Andrea Bocelli concert helped fund the gift, according to a Feb. 17 news release from the university.

The new building will consolidate Markey’s outpatient clinics and oncology support services, which are spread across six locations on the UK Chandler Hospital campus. It will also house Kentucky’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, one of 57 such centers in the U.S.

The project is slated for completion in 2027.