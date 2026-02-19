Atlas, Prisma ink joint venture ASC partnership 

By: Patsy Newitt

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners have formed a joint venture to develop and operate more than 15 ASCs across South Carolina, southeastern Tennessee and surrounding regions, according to a Feb. 19 news release.

The partnership will combine Prisma Health’s clinical network with Atlas’ ASC development and management resources. The joint venture will begin by transitioning two existing and two new Prisma Health ASCs into the partnership, with Atlas assuming management responsibilities.

Founded in 2019, Atlas operates 49 ASCs in seven states performing over 117,000 annual cases and generating $407 million in annual ASC revenue.

